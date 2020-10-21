Sooners get 'Bama — in Big 12/SEC Challenge

OU's Austin Reaves Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma always wants ‘Bama. This year, the Sooners will get their wish — on the basketball court.

OU will host Alabama at Lloyd Noble Center on January 30, 2021 as part of the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Big 12 has won the challenge four of the seven years, with the SEC winning twice and the leagues tying in 2020.

The Sooners are 5-2 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge with wins over Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, LSU, Missouri and Texas A & M. OU is also 5-3 all-time against the Crimson Tide, although Alabama won the most recent matchup — a high-profile game in 2018 featuring a showdown in Tuscaloosa between lottery-pick point guards Trae Young and Collin Sexton.

Lon Kruger is 11-5 against SEC schools during his tenure at Oklahoma.

Oklahoma will begin the 2020-21 season in late November. A full schedule is expected to be released soon.

