AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Lon Kruger, Sooners Land Another Guard from the Transfer Portal

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma reached into the transfer portal again on Tuesday and this time pulled out 6-foot-4 swingman Elijah Harkness from Cal State Northridge.

On Monday, OU landed North Texas transfer Umoja Gibson to help out at point guard.

Harkless announced the news Tuesday evening on Twitter.

Last season at Northridge — his second — Harkless averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists. That included a 22-11-10 triple-double for the Matadors of the Big West Conference. Harkless ranked third on the team in scoring, second in rebounds and assists, and first in steals.

Harkless averaged 3.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as a freshman.

ELIJAH HARKLESS' CSUN BIO

He also shot 35.6 percent from 3-point range and averaged 1.4 steals per game in his two seasons at CSUN, leading the Big West in steal’s at 1.7 per game last year.

He scored in double-figures in 18 of the team’s 32 games last season, including a career-high 30 in the penultimate game of the year against Cal-Irvine.

Harkless played summer league basketball with LaMelo Ball for Big Ballers.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sooners land another from the transfer portal

John. E. Hoover

Kenneth Murray nails pre-draft interview with Jerry Jones, Cowboys

Sooners' standout linebacker leaves strong impression on Dallas owner

Parker Thune

Kyler still stumping for CeeDee:

John. E. Hoover

ESPN's Mel Kiper predicts good things for Jalen Hurts

ESPN's Mel Kiper projects Oklahoma Sooners QB Jalen Hurts in NFL Draft

John. E. Hoover

Adrian Peterson v. Texas (2004)

John. E. Hoover

Top 20 NFL Sooners, No. 10: Curtis Lofton coulda been a Cowboy

Lofton starred for Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Oakland Raiders

John. E. Hoover

One-on-one with versatile Oklahoma recruit Ian Jackson

Jackson, a 2021 four-star prospect, is drawing interest from the Sooners as a linebacker

Parker Thune

Sooners offer 2022 4-star OT Josh Conerly (6-5, 270) from Seattle:

John. E. Hoover

Kyler Murray donates $25k to feed hungry children

Arizona Cardinals QB and Heisman Trophy winner helps feed hungry children

John. E. Hoover

Lon Kruger, Sooners land UNT transfer Umoja Gibson

Lon Kruger, Oklahoma Sooners land North Texas transfer Umoja Gibson

John. E. Hoover