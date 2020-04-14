Oklahoma reached into the transfer portal again on Tuesday and this time pulled out 6-foot-4 swingman Elijah Harkness from Cal State Northridge.

On Monday, OU landed North Texas transfer Umoja Gibson to help out at point guard.

Harkless announced the news Tuesday evening on Twitter.

Last season at Northridge — his second — Harkless averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists. That included a 22-11-10 triple-double for the Matadors of the Big West Conference. Harkless ranked third on the team in scoring, second in rebounds and assists, and first in steals.

Harkless averaged 3.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as a freshman.

ELIJAH HARKLESS' CSUN BIO

He also shot 35.6 percent from 3-point range and averaged 1.4 steals per game in his two seasons at CSUN, leading the Big West in steal’s at 1.7 per game last year.

He scored in double-figures in 18 of the team’s 32 games last season, including a career-high 30 in the penultimate game of the year against Cal-Irvine.

Harkless played summer league basketball with LaMelo Ball for Big Ballers.

