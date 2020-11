Sooners' season opener tonight postponed due to COVID-19 positives and contact tracing

OU had a home game scheduled with UTSA and a road game Saturday at UCF, but both games are now postponed indefinitely

Oklahoma’s home game tonight with UTSA and the Sooners’ game at UCF on Saturday have been postponed.

OU announced via Twitter at 1:28 Wednesday afternoon that OU has paused organized team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

Makeup dates have not been announced.

2020-21 Oklahoma Basketball Schedule

UTSA, Nov. 25 (Wed) (PPD)

at UCF, Nov. 28 (Sat) (PPD)

Florida, Dec. 2 (Wed)

* at TCU, Dec. 6 (Sun)

at Xavier, Dec. 9 (Wed) +

Florida A&M, Dec. 12 (Sat)

Houston Baptist, Dec. 19 (Sat)

* Texas Tech, Dec. 22 (Tue)

* West Virginia, Jan. 2 (Sat)

* at Baylor, Jan. 6 (Wed)

* at Kansas, Jan. 9 (Sat)

* TCU, Jan. 12 (Tue)

* at Oklahoma State, Jan. 16 (Sat)

* Kansas State, Jan. 19 (Tue)

* Kansas, Jan. 23 (Sat)

* at Texas, Jan. 26 (Tue)

Alabama Jan. 30, (Sat) ^

* at Texas Tech, Feb. 1 (Mon)

* Iowa State, Feb. 6 (Sat)

* Baylor, Feb. 10 (Wed)

* at West Virginia, Feb. 13 (Sat)

* Texas, Feb. 16 (Tue)

* at Iowa State, Feb. 20 (Sat)

* at Kansas State, Feb. 23 (Tue)

* Oklahoma State, Feb. 27 (Sat)

(bold = home)

* Big 12 Conference game

^ Big12/SEC Challenge

+Big12/Big East Battle