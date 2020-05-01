AllSooners
Stacey Dales Elected to CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame

Parker Thune

Former Oklahoma women's basketball standout Stacey Dales has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame, per a Friday press release from the university.

Dales joins Bruce Furniss, Dr. Michelle Johannes, and Alex Smith as a class of 2020 inductee. She's the fifth former Sooner to receive the honor, joining Jack Mildren, Alvan Adams, Dewey Selmon and Lee Roy Selmon.

“This is an amazing honor for Stacey, and it could not be more well deserved,” Sooners head coach Sherri Coale said. “Stacey’s professional career has been marked by the same passion and purpose that fueled her as a student-athlete at Oklahoma. She’s always been a pro. This prestigious honor is a reflection of her lifelong commitment to excellence. She will always be our star.”

Dales is arguably the most decorated player in the history of Oklahoma women's basketball, and still holds school records for single-season assists (248) and career assists (764). The Canadian-born guard also participated in the 2000 Olympic Games, and eventually became the third overall pick in the 2002 WNBA draft.

During her tenure in Norman, Dales earned acclaim by becoming the first Sooner in history to win Big 12 Player of the Year honors twice. She was also the first player in school history to earn All-American recognition twice. She led the Sooners to three conference titles and their first Women's Final Four berth, which came in 2002.

Dales currently serves as a roving sports journalist, primarily working as a correspondent and reporter for NFL Network and a color commentator for Fox Sports. 

Due to COVID-19, CoSIDA cancelled its annual convention in 2020, but intends to honor Dales and her fellow inductees at its 2021 convention.

