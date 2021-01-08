Two Oklahoma games postponed by COVID

The Sooners are coming off their first road win and first conference win, but don't have enough players to pass COVID protocols for the next two games

Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Two Oklahoma women’s basketball games have been postponed due to Big 12 Conference COVID-19 measures.

The Sooners’ game Saturday against TCU and their game next Tuesday at Texas have been postponed because they couldn’t meet the Big 12’s minimum roster thresholds.

OU already has dealt with a COVID outbreak on the roster this season and only last week got back to a full squad.

The Sooners are coming off their first road win of the season and their first conference win of the season (at Texas Tech) and are now 4-5 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play.