BREAKING: Sooners transfer guard Umoja Gibson ruled immediately eligible

Lon Kruger's program got a huge boost Friday afternoon, as North Texas transfer Umoja Gibson was ruled eligible for the 2020-21 season by the NCAA. Gibson had previously been in line to miss the year due to the NCAA's transfer regulations.

The team announced the news in a tweet.

Gibson averaged 14.5 points per game last season for the Mean Green before deciding to make the move to Norman. He and CSU-Northridge swingman Elijah Harkless were Oklahoma's two transfer portal additions in the offseason. He'll join a backcourt that already features sophomore standout De'Vion Harmon and sweet-shooting senior Austin Reaves.

No announcement has been made regarding Harkless' eligibility, though Kruger has repeatedly stated that he hopes to have both players eligible this year.

