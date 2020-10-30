SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

BREAKING: Sooners transfer guard Umoja Gibson ruled immediately eligible

Parker Thune

Lon Kruger's program got a huge boost Friday afternoon, as North Texas transfer Umoja Gibson was ruled eligible for the 2020-21 season by the NCAA. Gibson had previously been in line to miss the year due to the NCAA's transfer regulations.

The team announced the news in a tweet.

Gibson averaged 14.5 points per game last season for the Mean Green before deciding to make the move to Norman. He and CSU-Northridge swingman Elijah Harkless were Oklahoma's two transfer portal additions in the offseason. He'll join a backcourt that already features sophomore standout De'Vion Harmon and sweet-shooting senior Austin Reaves.

No announcement has been made regarding Harkless' eligibility, though Kruger has repeatedly stated that he hopes to have both players eligible this year.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sources: Charleston Rambo and Delarrin Turner-Yell to miss Saturday's game at Texas Tech

Oklahoma Sooners to play at Texas Tech without starting wide receiver, safety; Trejan Bridges will miss game as well

Parker Thune

Report: OU legend Billy Tubbs enters hospice

Report: Former Oklahoma Sooners basketball coach Billy Tubbs enters hospice care

John. E. Hoover

by

WARPONY

OU-Texas Tech: Our Picks

Sports Illustrated Sooners staff picks for Saturday's OU-Texas Tech game

John. E. Hoover

OU-Texas Tech: Three Keys to the Game

Oklahoma Sooners at Texas Tech Red Raiders: Three keys to the game

John. E. Hoover

Sooners picked sixth in Big 12 race; Kansas is NOT the preseason favorite

Big 12 basketball coaches pick Baylor Bears, Kansas Jayhawks; Oklahoma Sooners sixth

John. E. Hoover

OU-Texas Tech: One Big Thing

One Big Thing for the Oklahoma Sooners against the Texas Tech Red Raiders

John. E. Hoover

Sooners can't help but notice Jordan Kelley now

Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle Jordan Kelley is back and making plays

John. E. Hoover

by

Dellis121

Yes, Austin Stogner is big, but he also might be the most competitive player on the field

Oklahoma Sooners sophomore says when the ball in his hands, he's trying to "run through a dude's face and go score"

Parker Thune

Quinn Ewers, No. 1 overall prospect in class of 2022, decommits from Texas

Quinn Ewers, No. 1 prospect in 2022 recruiting class, decommits from Texas Longhorns

Parker Thune

by

Jamaican Sooner

Lincoln Riley: No update on suspended trio, other than "agonizing...level of frustration"

Lincoln Riley expresses deep "level of frustration" with NCAA for lack of communication

John. E. Hoover