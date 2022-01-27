Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma F Tanner Groves West Virginia Postgame

Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves met with the media following the Sooners' 72-62 win over West Virginia.

Watch Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves' full postgame media zoom following the Sooners' 72-62 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday, Jan. 26 in Morgantown, WV. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Read More

Tanner Groves 1-26 (Post-WV)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma F Tanner Groves West Virginia Postgame

22 seconds ago
WBB - Madi Williams
Football

Oklahoma Hammers Oklahoma State 84-58

1 hour ago
Gracen Halton 1-CROP
Football

Oklahoma DL Target Gracen Halton Decommits from Oregon

2 hours ago
MBB - Jordan Goldwire, West Virginia Mountaineers
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Ends Losing Streak in Measured Victory Over West Virginia

2 hours ago
Jackson Arnold
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 107

8 hours ago
Dillon Gabriel 1-CROP
Football

PFF Ranks Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel No. 8

10 hours ago
Alo laugh v. FSU 2-1
Softball

Four Oklahoma Softball Players Named to Player of the Year Watch List

11 hours ago
BSB - Peyton Graham
Baseball

Oklahoma 3B Peyton Graham Named Preseason All-Big 12

12 hours ago