WATCH: Oklahoma G Jordan Goldwire Press Conference

Oklahoma guard Jordan Goldwire met with the media on Tuesday ahead of the Sooners' matchup with No. 3 Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament.

Watch Oklahoma guard Jordan Goldwire's full media zoom press conference from Tuesday, Mar. 8 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the No. 3 Baylor Bears on Thursday in Kansas City in the Big 12 Tournament. 

