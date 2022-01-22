Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media on Friday to preview the Sooners' matchup with No. 5 Baylor.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full zoom press conference from Friday, Jan. 21 as the previews the Sooners' matchup with the No. 5 Baylor Bears on Saturday in Norman. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Read More

Porter Moser 1-21 (Pre-Baylor)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

52 seconds ago
Jordan Goldwire 1-21 (Pre-Baylor)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma G Jordan Goldwire Zoom

2 hours ago
Gentry Williams
Football

Oklahoma Gearing Up for Major Recruiting Weekend

5 hours ago
Generic - helmets
Football

Report: Oklahoma to Hire Eastern Michigan Special Teams Coordinator Jay Nunez

6 hours ago
Generic - White helmets
Football

Report: Oklahoma Adds Assistant Strength Coach

Jan 20, 2022
Tiare Jennings - hype-HORIZ
Softball

Four Oklahoma Softball Stars Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Jan 20, 2022
Jaxson Dart - USC 2
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 106

Jan 20, 2022
Latrell McCutchin
Football

Oklahoma CB Latrell McCutchin Picks USC

Jan 20, 2022