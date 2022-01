Coming off a huge win over No. 15 Iowa State, Porter Moser's Sooners have set their sights on the No. 21 Texas Longhorns.

The Sooners will head to Austin on Tuesday night to take on the No. 21-ranked Texas Longhorns.

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser held a Zoom press conference on Monday to preview the contest as OU looks to notch their fourth ranked win of the season.