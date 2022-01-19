Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Players Kansas Postgame

Guard Jordan Goldwire and Forward Jalen Hill met with the media following Oklahoma's 67-64 loss to No. 7 Kansas.

Watch Oklahoma guard Jordan Goldwire and forward Jalen Hill's full postgame media zooms following the Sooners' 67-64 loss to No. 7 Kansas on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the Lloyd Noble Center. 

WATCH: Oklahoma Players Kansas Postgame

