WATCH: OU's Austin Reaves Sinks Summer League Winner for the Lakers

The former Oklahoma star hit the decisive shot for the Los Angeles Lakers in his NBA Summer League debut.

Austin Reaves bet on himself.

After the NBA Draft, reports began to swirl that the former Oklahoma star had turned down the opportunity to get drafted so that he could sign as a free agent with the Los Angeles Lakers.

While it was no doubt a risk, it makes sense considering the Lakers have a roster slim on shooters, with Reaves hoping to break through early on as a bench addition.

If that was the plan for Reaves, he made a great first impression Sunday night.

Reaves scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting against the Phoenix Suns in Summer League action, but no two points were more important that his final bucket of the night.

Reaves and the Lakers will take the floor again on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.