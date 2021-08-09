Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSubscribeSI.com
Search

WATCH: OU's Austin Reaves Sinks Summer League Winner for the Lakers

The former Oklahoma star hit the decisive shot for the Los Angeles Lakers in his NBA Summer League debut.
Author:
Publish date:

Austin Reaves bet on himself. 

After the NBA Draft, reports began to swirl that the former Oklahoma star had turned down the opportunity to get drafted so that he could sign as a free agent with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

While it was no doubt a risk, it makes sense considering the Lakers have a roster slim on shooters, with Reaves hoping to break through early on as a bench addition. 

If that was the plan for Reaves, he made a great first impression Sunday night. 

Reaves scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting against the Phoenix Suns in Summer League action, but no two points were more important that his final bucket of the night.

Reaves and the Lakers will take the floor again on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks at 9 p.m. on ESPN2. 

Austin Reaves
Men's Basketball

WATCH: OU's Austin Reaves Sinks Summer League Winner for the Lakers

Luke Hasz-Look
Football

After a 'Perfect' ChampU BBQ, TE Luke Hasz Says Oklahoma Has More Recruits on the Way

Bobby Bowden-Barry Switzer
Football

In Memoriam: Bobby Bowden's Legacy and His Matchups With Oklahoma

DaShaun White - KU
Football

Oklahoma's Linebackers Could be Their Deepest Unit Entering 2021

Gabriel Dindy via Twitter
Football

Big Things are Happening at Oklahoma, But OU Needs to Land Some Defensive Talent

EfzGHmiUEAMP7Ki
Football

Elite 2023 Athlete Makai Lemon Commits to Oklahoma

TK-Jeremiah Criddell
Football

OU's Jeremiah Criddell Hopes to Take the Nickel to New Heights in 2021

Jeremiah Criddell Media Day
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DB Jeremiah Criddell Media Day