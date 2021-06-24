WATCH: Trae Young's Historic Eastern Conference Finals Debut

The former Sooner point guard scored a career-high 48 points in his debut in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Former Oklahoma star Trae Young put on a show on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Setting a new career high, the third-year star put up 48 points on 17-of-34 shooting against Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks.

Adding seven rebounds and 11 assists, Young became just the second player ever under 22 years old to post a 45 point and 10 assist performance in NBA playoffs history. He was the first person ever to reach the 45-10 threshold in a conference finals game.

Young’s 48 points were also the most ever in a Conference Finals debut, joining the likes of Amar’e Stoudemire (41), Kevin Durant (40) and Devin Booker (40) who logged explosive performances in their first trip to the NBA Conference Finals.

The Atlanta Hawk point guard is also tied for the fourth most points in a Conference Finals game all time, trailing just Michael Jordan (54), Dirk Nowitzki (50) and LeBron James (49).

Young has been sensational all playoffs long, leading the Hawks to a perfect 3-0 record on the road in Game 1’s, and a 6-2 record on the road throughout the entire playoffs.

Atlanta will have another chance for Young to shine and lead them to a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on TNT.