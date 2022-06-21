Skip to main content

Oklahoma Softball: Patty Gasso Lands Another Impact Transfer

Former Arizona State star Alynah Torres announced she will be transferring to OU for the 2023 season.

Patty Gasso has struck again in the transfer portal.

Former Arizona State infielder Alynah Torres announced her commitment to the Sooners on Tuesday afternoon.

Last year for the Sun Devils, Torres was an All-Pac 12 First Team selection.

Appearing in 54 games, Torres finished with a .339 batting average, hitting 16 home runs and 14 doubles while driving in 60 RBIs. Torres also drew 17 walks while striking out just 12 times in 2022.

This past season was an improvement over Torres’ sophomore campaign with the Sun Devils in 2021, where she finished hitting .273 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs.

Oklahoma has to fill a couple of holes in its infield coming off the program’s second straight National Championship, as super seniors Jana Johns and Taylon Snow graduated on from the program.

Gasso already landed a transfer pitcher in former Michigan star Alex Storako

