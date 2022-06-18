Skip to main content

Patty Gasso Announces Oklahoma's Addition of Alex Storako

The back-to-back national champions announced the addition of an All-American pitcher from Michigan.

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso announced on Friday the addition of former Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Alex Storako.

Storako, a right-handed pitcher from Michigan, brings plenty of accolades and experience to an already loaded Sooners roster. She was an NFCA All-American and two-time first team All-Big Ten honoree, and will have one season to play in Norman as a grad transfer.

“Alex will be a great addition to an already dynamic pitching staff,” Gasso said in an OU press release. “She is a proven pitcher at the highest level with a wealth of knowledge that will fit perfectly into our plans.”

Storako previously announced her transfer on Twitter.

Last season, Storako made 29 starts for Michigan, striking out 300 batters in 200 1/3 innings. In 38 games, she held a record of 25-8 with a 1.71 earned run average. Over the course of her career in Ann Arbor, Storako notched 69 wins and 901 strikeouts with a 1.71 ERA.

In addition to her storied career, Storako also had one of the greatest single games in softball history. She threw a program record 22 strikeouts in a win over Michigan State.

“I surprised myself when I fell in love with Oklahoma’s campus and program,” said Storako. “The ‘Championship Mindset’ is something they really buy into here and it’s a way of life for the program. The people that I met while in Norman were amazing. That’s the kind of culture I wanted to surround myself with for my last year of softball. Sooner softball is the best in the country and I can’t wait to be a part of this phenomenal program.”

Storako joins an extremely talented group of pitchers featuring Jordy Bahl, Nicole May, and phenom recruit Kierston Deal.

“I am excited to have Alex in a Sooner uniform and ready to see her leave her mark on the Oklahoma softball program," Gasso said.

