Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo Announces Future Plans in Softball

With her collegiate career now in the books, Alo will turn to the professional ranks in the WPF.

On to the next level.

After her historic career was capped off with another national title last week, Jocelyn Alo has now revealed where she’ll be headed to next.

The Sooners legend will become a member of the WPF, Women’s Professional Fastpitch, playing for the Smash It Sports Vipers.

The WPF is a new league beginning play this month, with fellow former Oklahoma great Lauren Chamberlain serving as the commissioner.

The league is based out of Oklahoma City, so the move is one that comes as an expected next step for Alo to stay in the area and help grow the league run by Chamberlain.

Play is slotted to begin tomorrow, June 14, in Shawnee, KS but it is unclear as of now if Alo is going to immediately jump into action.

Whenever she does, it can certainly be expected to draw some eyeballs as the NCAA all-time home run leader brings attention wherever she goes as one of the most popular players to ever play the sport.

AllSooners will provide more information to when Alo is set to make her debut when it becomes available.