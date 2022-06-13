Skip to main content

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo Announces Future Plans in Softball

With her collegiate career now in the books, Alo will turn to the professional ranks in the WPF.

On to the next level.

After her historic career was capped off with another national title last week, Jocelyn Alo has now revealed where she’ll be headed to next.

The Sooners legend will become a member of the WPF, Women’s Professional Fastpitch, playing for the Smash It Sports Vipers.

The WPF is a new league beginning play this month, with fellow former Oklahoma great Lauren Chamberlain serving as the commissioner.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The league is based out of Oklahoma City, so the move is one that comes as an expected next step for Alo to stay in the area and help grow the league run by Chamberlain.

Play is slotted to begin tomorrow, June 14, in Shawnee, KS but it is unclear as of now if Alo is going to immediately jump into action.

Whenever she does, it can certainly be expected to draw some eyeballs as the NCAA all-time home run leader brings attention wherever she goes as one of the most popular players to ever play the sport.

AllSooners will provide more information to when Alo is set to make her debut when it becomes available. 

Kade McIntyre
Football

Oklahoma Lands Commitment From 2023 Two-Way Prospect

By Josh Callaway11 minutes ago
SB - Alex Storako, Michigan Wolverines
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: OU Lands Coveted Right-Hander Out of the Transfer Portal

By Ryan Chapman3 hours ago
Women's Tennis, ITA Indoors
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Tennis: Audra Cohen Wins ITA National Coach of the Year Award

By Ryan Chapman5 hours ago
IMG_5895
Softball

WCWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma's Championship Celebration

By John E. Hoover11 hours ago
BB - Yaya Keita
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Adds Missouri Transfer F Yaya Keita

By Josh Callaway22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-12 at 4.25.10 PM
Football

Oklahoma Lands Commitment from Norman North Prospect

By John E. Hoover23 hours ago
BB - Team Celebration
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Roll Virginia Tech, Punch Ticket to College World Series

By Josh CallawayJun 12, 2022
SB - Patty Gasso, 2022 WCWS
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Patty Gasso's 2022 Champions Finish as the Best Team in History

By Ryan ChapmanJun 12, 2022