Former Oklahoma Star Lauren Chamberlain Named Commissioner of New Softball League

Women's Professional Fastpitch is set to launch in June of 2022 and will be headquartered in Oklahoma City.

Some huge news for Oklahoma softball fans has come down on Thursday as a brand new professional league has been announced that will be headquartered in Oklahoma City with former Sooners star Lauren Chamberlain as commissioner.

The WPF (Women’s Professional Fastpitch) is set to begin play in June of 2022 and is aiming to become a “viable option for softball players post-collegiate play.”

Chamberlain, who holds the NCAA record for home runs in a career with her 95 with Oklahoma from 2012-2015, will be running the show to try and make the WPF a legitimate league across the country.

“I am deeply humbled and incredibly excited for my role as Commissioner of WPF,” Chamberlain said in a release. “I have worked hard to build good standing with existing softball athletes, people of influence in our sport, and those outside of our sport. I am confident that I can bridge the gap between all parties and create an exceptional professional level of softball, one that our sport and its athletes deserve.”

The WPF is formed with heavy-hitters in the softball world as a partnership between USA Softball, the USSSA and Smash It Sports.

While the goal is for teams to play nationwide, the league will be based out of the “Softball Capital of the World” in Oklahoma City which, of course, houses the Women’s College World Series each and every year.

“Oklahoma City is unquestionably the world capital of softball, so of course it makes sense that this would be the headquarters of the WPF,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said in the same release. “We value being the host of this new endeavor, we’re excited for what that will mean in the years ahead, and we’re grateful to Commissioner Lauren Chamberlain and the WPF for choosing us. We look forward to watching the story of the league unfold.”

“It’s time for the show to continue past the WCWS,” Chamberlain said.

“Y’all are going to need more popcorn.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.