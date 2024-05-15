OU Softball: Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings Among 10 Finalists for Player of the Year

☝️ @_tiarejennings has been named among the 10 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 for @USASoftball Collegiate Player of the Year!



🗞️ » https://t.co/DEstlastKq#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/ssAjaMgb3B