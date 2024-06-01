OU Softball: Oklahoma Ready for 'Fun' WCWS Matchup With 'Lethal' UCLA
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma and UCLA are accustomed to meeting at the Women’s College World Series.
But it has been a rarity of late for the two softball powers to meet in Oklahoma City for the first time.
The Sooners played the Bruins in the first month of the season in both 2022 and 2023. There would be a pair of rematches in 2022, as they met in the semifinals of the 2022 WCWS.
One year prior, OU eliminated UCLA from the 2021 WCWS to avenge the Bruins’ victory over Oklahoma in the 2019 championship series.
But Saturday will be the first time either team gets a look at the other in 2024.
“We have a big history here at the World Series, without question,” OU coach Patty Gasso said on Thursday. “Very respectful.”
UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez has built a game plan for Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman, Rylie Boone, Kinzie Hansen, Alyssa Brito and Nicole May plenty of times over the years.
Oklahoma knows UCLA too, even the new faces to the Bruin program.
With all of the West Coast talent Gasso recruits, the two sets of players have essentially grown up together, playing alongside and against each other in travel ball.
“A lot of our players know their players,” Gasso said. “They probably know more UCLA players than any other team. So there's that connection.”
Both of the Bruins’ young pitchers, sophomore Taylor Tinsley and freshman Kaitlyn Terry made their WCWS debut on Thursday.
Terry threw three innings in UCLA’s 4-1 win over Alabama, allowing one run on four hits, before Tinsley shut the game down by pitching three scoreless innings.
UCLA’s offense is led by a familiar face.
Shortstop Maya Brady leads the charge, bringing a bit bat and a wealth of experience.
She’s played a key role in two prior trips to the WCWS, and her experience helped UCLA turn its season around.
After a 3-4 start, the Bruins are riding a nation-leading 14-game winning streak into Saturday’s contest.
“UCLA has been playing really, really well,” Gasso said. “Kelly did a great job of turning that program around 'cause they weren't starting very well. Their freshmen and sophomore have stepped up big-time for them.
“They have a really lethal lineup. This should be a really, really fun game to watch.”
Both Kelly Maxwell and Kierston Deal pitched in OU’s 9-1 win over Duke on Thursday, clearing the way for senior right-hander Nicole May to get the ball against the Bruins.
She started the 2021 contest against UCLA at the WCWS in 2021, and lost the first game of the pair the two programs played at the 2022 WCWS.
But May is one of OU’s hot hands.
She retired six consecutive batters to eliminate Florida State in Super Regional action, allowed just one earned run in five innings against Oregon in Regional play and retired all five batters she faced against Texas to help the Sooners win the Big 12 Tournament Championship against Texas.
The winner of Saturday’s matchup, which will start at 2 p.m. at Devon Park and be broadcast on ABC, will move into Monday’s semifinal where they’ll have to lose twice to get dumped out of the WCWS.
“This is going to be a great matchup,” Gasso said. “It's going to be great for television. It's going to be two teams really fighting for championships.”