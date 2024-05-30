OU Softball: Oklahoma Blasts Past Duke in WCWS Opener
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s seniors ensured the Sooners got off to a hot start at the Women’s College World Series.
A pair of two run bombs from Kinzie Hansen and Alynah Torres in the third inning sparked OU to erase an early deficit and early nerves from Kelly Maxwell.
The Sooner starter allowed a home run in the second inning, but Oklahoma rallied to beat Duke 9-1 at Devon Park, formerly USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, in six innings.
Rain blanketed Oklahoma City before the day’s first game got rolling, delaying the rematch between the 2-seeded Sooners (55-6) and the 10-seeded Blue Devils (53-7) by 96 minutes.
Once UCLA knocked off Alabama, the game got rolling and Duke wrestled control early.
Duke’s Francesca Frelick got ahead of Maxwell’s 3-1 delivery, lining the ball over the 200 foot mark on the left field wall to put Duke on top 1-0 in the second.
Maxwell initially didn’t settle down after allowing the homer. She issued a pair of walks, and both pitching coach Jennifer Rocha and Hansen made separate trips to the circle to help calm down the veteran left-hander.
She got out of the inning allowing just the single run, and her offense almost immediately responded.
Kasidi Pickering’s one-out single moved Alyssa Brito over to third, but Patty Gasso elected to show the stop sign instead of sending Brito home after Duke center fielder D’Auna Jennings played the ball nicely off the outfield wall.
Brito may have been better off testing Jennings’ arm, as she fell victim to a fielder’s choice that helped Duke sophomore Cassidy Curd strand a pair and escape the frame unscathed.
Maxwell found her rhythm in the top of the third, then Jayda Coleman’s leadoff single signaled the end of Curd’s day.
Duke coach Marissa Young, wary that OU’s success against Curd in February came the second trip through the batting order, pulled the left-hander in favor of All-American Jala Wright.
Twenty-three pitches later, the Blue Devils had completely ceded momentum.
Hansen struck first, hammering the first pitch she saw into the left field bleachers for her sixth-career home run at the WCWS, and then Torres converted Brito’s walk into a two-run shot with a line drive of her own.
Oklahoma couldn’t immediately shift its focus to a matchup with UCLA, however.
Maxwell walked a pair and hit a Duke batter to load the bases with two outs in the fourth, prompting Gasso to turn to sophomore Kierston Deal.
Deal got ahead in the count, but it was Coleman who stole the show.
Gisele Tapia hit the ball to shallow-center field, a swing that would have earned a pair of runs against most other center fielders. But Coleman read the ball perfectly off the bat and dove to make the play, ending the threat and bringing the Devon Park crowd to its feet.
Rylie Boone kept the momentum rolling by sneaking down a bunt and beating out the throw for a single, and first baseman Cydney Sanders put an emphatic stop to her slump by blasting a two-run homer of her own to put Oklahoma up 6-1.
Hansen added another RBI with a single, putting a pair aboard with one out, but Brito and Torres couldn’t convert to push the lead any further than 7-1 in the fourth.
Oklahoma returned in the sixth with a chance to end the game again. Coleman and Jennings both reached with no outs, putting a pair of runners in scoring position with the Sooners searching for two runs to run-rule the Blue Devils.
Brito delivered, firing the Sooners onto the right side of the bracket.
The Sooners now get to enjoy a day off, as they don’t have to return to Devon Park until Saturday when OU will take on UCLA at 2 p.m., and the winner’s bracket contest will be broadcast on ABC.