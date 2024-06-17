OU Softball: Oklahoma OF Hannah Coor Having Another Back Surgery
Oklahoma outfielder Hannah Coor announced Monday that she is having a second back surgery.
Coor made the announcement on her Instagram.
“This season was on eof the most fun and exciting ones yet, but also extremely tough,” she said. “The fight and strength that were displayed this Eason will always be the biggest win for me and something I will remember for the rest of my life.
“Pain is no one’s friend, and I am so ready to get rid of mine! I’m currently at the hospital waiting for my second back surgery. I could use all the heal thing thoughts and prayers sent my way. My hard is now, and I’m beginning to understand and appreciate all my challenges in life.
“God is a mighty God who will continue giving me strength through all of this. His plan! A win is coming … a win is freaking coming for me; I just know it! Oh … And I’m not done yet!”
Coor, a third-year sophomore from Yorba Linda, CA, played in 63 games this season, with two starts. She batted .211 with one home run, two doubles and eight RBIs.
OU head coach Patty Gasso said last fall after the Sooners’ Battle Series that Coor was dealing with “chronic” back issues and was “just trying to manage the pain” so she could return for the 2024 season.
“I think it’s just pain and frustration,” Gasso said. “She had the surgery and we’re just trying to get it to allow her to sleep at night or go through a practice without enormous pain. And it happens every single day, so it’s a mental stretch on her. It’s really tough. You can see it.
“But she’s got her heat pack on in the dugout. She’s trying to do everything she can to stay in the game. And you can see — I can see her just really struggling at times. So I commend her for that and the really just finishing strong with it.”
Coor played in just four games in 2023 after a freshman season in which she appeared in 40 games primarily as a pinch runner.