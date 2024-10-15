Softball: Oklahoma Lands 5-Star 2026 Pitcher
Four-time defending national champion Oklahoma softball secured its fourth 2026 commit Tuesday night.
Five-star right-handed pitcher Ella Kate “EK” Smith pledged to the Sooners on her personal X account. Perfect Game ranked the Katy High School (TX) product the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2026 class in September.
“I am extremely blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Oklahoma,” Smith wrote in the post. “Lastly, I want to thank the OU staff for giving me this amazing opportunity. BOOMER SOONER!!”
Smith is the third pitcher in the class to commit to Oklahoma. Keegan Baker, a 4-star prospect from nearby Edmond Memorial High School and the state’s No. 1 pitcher, committed on Oct. 4. Another 4-star pitcher, Malaya Majam-Finch from Fullerton High School (CA), committed on Sept. 16.
Smith was instrumental in the Lady Tigers’ 39-3-1 overall record, perfect district record and UIL regional final appearance last season. Her contributions landed her on the Houston Chronicle's All-Greater Houston first team in July.
Smith visited Norman for the Patty Gasso Softball Camp in April.