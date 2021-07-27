Pair of Oklahoma Softball Players to Appear at Public Autograph Signing

Jocelyn Alo and Jayda Coleman will host signings ahead of the Alliance Fast Pitch All Star Game.

A pair of Oklahoma softball stars have announced a public autograph signing.

Reigning USA Softball Player of the Year Jocelyn Alo and freshman phenom Jayda Coleman will appear before a pair of Alliance Fast Pitch All Star Games Tuesday in the Oklahoma City area off the heels of their National Championship campaign.

Coleman will appear for an autograph signing at the Bouse Sports Complex in Choctaw, OK, from 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Then later on Tuesday, Alo will appear for a signing at Hall of Fame Stadium from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The pair of appearances are the first two major public signing events from OU softball since the new Name, Image and Likeness legislation was implemented in July.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is scheduled to participate in a high-profile autograph singing earlier this month as well.

Previously, Alo released a statement on Twitter describing her excitement for the new NIL era.

“You have watched the record-setting home runs. You have witnessed the national championship,” she wrote. “I am now excited to show you the true Jocelyn Alo.”

“I am all encompassing, limitless and I can not wait to see what else the future has in store for me,” she wrote. “With NIL making an entrance into college sports, I plan to make an even bigger impact and utilize this platform to inspire future generations of girls to reach for the stars and become limitless too.”

Oklahoma softball players are well positioned as the new NIL laws come just after an exciting National Championship run which saw the Sooners stave of elimination time after time.

Both Alo and Coleman were emotional spark plugs in OU’s postseason run, and ended the season as beloved figures.