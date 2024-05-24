Softball Live Blog: Oklahoma One Win Away From WCWS Return
NORMAN — Ryan Chapman and Bryce McKinnis offer their real-time observations as the 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners take on Florida State Seminoles in Game 2 of the Norman Super Regional at Love's Field. Just keep the browser open and refresh for Chapman and McKinnis' updates throughout this evening's contest.
9:39 p.m.
Fin. Brito fields the final out. Oklahoma will make an eighth consecutive trip to the College World Series and attempt to win its fourth straight. Goodnight from Hoov, Chapman, Bryce and Randall.
9:38 p.m.
May fields the bunt and delivers to Sanders. Second out secured.
9:37 p.m.
First out secured, Hodge to Sanders for the put out.
9:34 p.m.
Sanders flies out to close the inning and the Seminoles will have one more chance to save their season.
9:32 p.m.
Avery Hodge takes a thud on the leg and will be awarded a base. Hansen on second. Two outs. Sanders hitting next.
— BM
9:24 p.m.
Sooners close their best defensive inning of the night; three up, three down. Oklahoma leads 4-2 headed into the seventh.
9:22 p.m.
Sanders with the catch of the tournament so far — she dashes from first then dives into shallow foul territory to make the catch. She fields the very next pitch and secures the put out at first. Meanwhile, May is dealing on the mound.
9:18 p.m.
Nicole May time in Norman.
9:17 p.m.
Sooners load bases but are unable to score a run in the sixth inning.
9:12 p.m.
UPDATE: An official review overturns the call. It will be Ella Parker's bat.
9:10 p.m.
After Tiare Jennings was walked, Maya Bland (pinch for Sanders) is caught attempting to steal third to close the top of the sixth. Sooners still lead 4-2.
8:59 p.m.
Flaherty put out at first and the Sooners exit the inning giving up only Harding's home run. It will be interesting to see if pitching is addressed later this inning.
Oklahoma leads 4-2 heading into the fourth; Torres is up to bat.
— BM
8:58 p.m.
FSU's Isa Torres hits a double to left field. It appears Kelly Maxwell is warming up in the bullpen.
8:54 p.m.
Kalei Harding slams a solo shot over the left foul pole (also fouled one left of the pole two pitches earlier). It might be time for a pitching change...
Harding stays in and Brito makes a great play fielding a pop-up and turning it over to Sanders for the second out of the frame.
— BM
8:52 p.m.
Coleman leaps to steal a would-be Jaysoni Ceachum home run on a full count — has to be deflating for the Seminoles. Love's Field erupts in a "JAY-DA, JAY-DA, JAY-DA."
— BM
8:47 p.m.
Hansen keeps the inning alive with a grounder against a full count but is put out on a Rylie Boone grounder.
8:43 p.m.
Kasidi Pickering hits a two-run shot into the fourth row behind left field and the Sooners lead 4-1 with two outs on the board. Next up, it's Kinzie Hansen.
8:41 p.m.
Mimi Gooden exits the game after throwing 21 pitches and surrendering three hits. It appears Danley will re-enter the game on the Noles' third pitching change of the night.
— BM
8:37 p.m.
Coleman just beats the (impressive) throw from right field to third base off Ella Parker's hit. Coleman then scores on a wild pitch as Parker takes second. Oklahoma with only one out and Brito up to hit.
— BM
8:29 p.m.
Sooners close the fourth inning still tied 1-1. Jayda Coleman batting first to start the fifth.
8:16 p.m.
Keeney got out of the jam, so the game heads to the fourth tied at 1-1.
That’ll do it for Reid in the circle. Mimi Gooden is up for Lonni Alameda.
— RC
8:09 p.m.
Patty Gasso is headed to the bullpen.
Karlie Keeney is entering the game.
Deal only threw a first pitch strike to three of the 12 batters she had faced. She went down 2-0 to six of those batters.
Keeney will inherit a runner on first with one out.
— RC
8:03 p.m.
Beachum hits a solo home run to left field to tie the game at 1-1. Florida State with no outs this inning.
— BM
7:54 p.m.
Not sure it’s exactly what Gasso called, but Parker got drawn into a rundown and it allowed Jennings to score to put OU up 1-0.
Brito still in the box, now with two outs.
— RC
7:46 p.m.
Sooners played with fire there.
An error by Cydney Sanders pair with Deal just missing a diving grab loaded up the bases, but Deal got a popup back to Sanders at first to end the inning.
Top of the lineup rolling back around for the Sooners, getting their first look at Reid.
— RC
7:32 p.m.
Three up, three down for Reid but the velocity didn’t look good. Only fired a few into OU’s hitters above 60 mph. Can’t live there long with this lineup, will have to see if Alameda and Co. are just working her back into the game or what.
— RC
7:24 p.m.
Kierston Deal needed just 14 pitches to sit the Seminoles down in order in the first inning. Nine of those strikes. Night and day from OU’s first inning experience yesterday.
We will see Makenna Reid in the circle now from Florida State. She hasn’t pitched since April 21. Bold move from Lonni Alameda.
— RC
7:23 p.m.
Three up, three down for Florida State and it's a 0-0 game heading into the second. Rylie Boone's up first, followed by Alynah Torres and Cydney Sanders.
— BM
7:19 p.m.
Great response from Danley after loading the bases. Almost a perfect mirror of yesterday’s first inning from Kelly Maxwell to get out of the jam and keep things scoreless into the bottom of the first.
— RC
7:16 p.m.
Danley walks two as the Sooners put three on-base with only one out, but Florida State escapes the first inning without giving up a run.
Jaysoni Beachum to lead off for the 'Noles.
— BM
7:12 p.m.
Tough start for Danley. She’s walked Coleman and Brito, Parker reached on an infield single and Jennings’ fly out was hammered.
Pickering stepping up, just one out. Bases juiced.
— RC
7:01 p.m.
As we thought... Makenna Reid will not start this game in the circle. She was listed as the starter but was switched to the DP at the plate in favor of Ashtyn Danley.
— RC
6:40 p.m.
For Florida State to get back into this series, Ashtyn Danley is simply going to have to take things to the next level.
After the game last night, FSU head coach Lonni Alameda talked about making adjustments, mainly doing a better job of mixing in the changeup. Typically, the Seminoles would also throw another pitcher at OU. Not an option this weekend, however, so it'll be on Danley. Likely why Alameda pulled her so quickly last night.
— RC
6:30 p.m.
Elsewhere in the lineup, Alynah Torres retained her spot at second base. Had a big night last night. Getting her and Cydney Sanders rolling again are the last two things on the list for Patty Gasso's team before returning to Oklahoma City.
— RC
6:25 p.m.
A little over 40 minutes away from Game 2 between Oklahoma and Florida State.
The Sooners took yesterday's contest in run-rule fashion, and are just one game away from returning to the Women's College World Series.
Patty Gasso is rolling with Kierston Deal in the circle to start agianst the Seminoles.
— RC