Sunday Offering: Offers Rolling in as Oklahoma Hosts Two Days of Brent Venables Camps
After a relatively quiet few weeks on the recruiting trail, the Oklahoma staff has been busy over the past few days.
With hundreds of high school prospects from around the nation making the trek to Norman for the first two sessions of the Brent Venables Football Camp, the Sooners has wasted no time meeting, evaluating and offering a number of talented recruits across three different classes.
In just the first two camp sessions, 18 offers have been extended thus far, marking a successful week for Brent Venables and company with three more camp dates still on the calendar.
The bulk of OU's attention this week went to offensive lineman, as seven campers left the event with offers. In the 2026 recruiting class, 3-star Midlothian (TX) o-lineman Noah Best picked up an offer after Tuesday's session.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Best also holds offers from Texas, Arkansas, Wisconsin and others.
The same day, 4-star offensive lineman Chancellor Barclay also received an offer from Bill Bedenbaugh and company after a strong performance at camp. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Barclay is rated the No. 168 overall prospect and No. 4 interior o-lineman in the 2026 cycle.
Hailing from Minneola, FL, Barclay holds offers from Florida, Penn State, Clemson, Miami and many others.
After Saturday's camp session, 4-star Pulaski Academy (AR) offensive lineman Evan Goodwin picked up an offer from the Sooners. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, Goodwin's size and strength were noticeable as he dominated one-on-one reps.
The talented offensive tackle is rated the No. 233 overall prospect and No. 21 player at his position in the 2026 recruiting class. The Benton, AR, product has also received offers from Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and others.
Hinsdale Central (IL) 3-star tackle Gene Riordan also picked up an offer from OU's staff on Saturday after a strong showing in one-on-one drills. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, the 2026 offensive lineman has picked up offers from Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and others.
Coached by former Sooner Keenan Clayton at Sulphur Springs (TX), 3-star offensive lineman Vincent Johnson Jr. also received an offer from Bedenbaugh and company. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Johnson is rated the No. 279 overall player and No. 25 offensive tackle in the 2026 cycle.
Midland (TX) 2026 interior offensive lineman Pulelei'ite Primus and South Oak Cliff (TX) 2027 offensive tackle Brian Swanson also earned offers from Oklahoma after strong showings on Saturday.
Three wide receivers picked up offers from Emmett Jones and company in the first two camp sessions, headlined by 4-star Parish Episcopal (TX) pass catcher Jaylen Pile.
Pile is the son of former Virginia Tech defender Willie Pile, who was selected in the 2003 NFL Draft and spent time with Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, the 2026 wideout has already received offers from Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State, Oregon and many others.
Hailing from Skyline (TX), the same team Jones coached before making the jump to the collegiate ranks, 2026 wide receiver Delvin Cook Jr. also earned an offer from the Sooners after a strong showing on Saturday. Washington (SD) 2026 wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte was also offered by Jones and company after dominating live one-on-one reps.
READ MORE: Top Performers from Day Two of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Football Camp
Three defensive backs also received offers at the first two camp dates, headlined by Lone Star (TX) standout Jordan Deck. Listed at 6-foot-3, the 4-star recruit's length and speed was on full display as he smothered receivers in one-on-ones.
Rated the No. 149 overall prospect and No. 13 safety in the 2026 recruiting class, Deck's skill set is enticing in the defensive backfield.
Two 2027 defensive backs also picked up offers, as Owasso (OK) DB Bryson Brown made multiple pass breakups on Thursday's session and Liberty Christian (TX) safety Cooper Witten had a eye-catching performance on Saturday.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Witten is the son of Cowboys legend Jason Witten and was an All-State honoree as a freshman. Oklahoma is the first school to offer the Liberty Christian standout.
On the defensive line, 3-star Cherry Creek (CO) star Tufanua Umu-Cais and 3-star Santa Margarita Catholic (CA) standout Joseph Terry both received offers from OU after standing apart from the rest of their position group during Saturday's session.
The second camp session also had a strong group of running backs, as two left with offers. Brandon (MS) 2027 tailback Tyson Robinson showed good strength and speed in positional drills and routes on Saturday, resulting in offer from DeMarco Murray and company.
The Sooners staff also made their first offer to a 2028 prospect, incoming Klein Oak (TX) freshman running back Micah Rhodes. At 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds, Rhodes already has good size, solid speed and great change of direction ability before starting his high school career.
Saturday's session also saw Seth Littrell and company make their first offer to a 2027 quarterback after Carmel Catholic (IN) signal caller Trae Taylor had a strong showing. Just a rising sophomore, Taylor already holds more than 15 offers and will be one of Oklahoma's priorities in the 2027 class.