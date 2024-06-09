Top Performers from Day Two of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Football Camp
NORMAN — After three scholarship offers were extended by the Oklahoma staff at Thursday's session of the Brent Venables Football Camp, a whopping 13 more offers went out on Saturday.
The second session of the Sooners' recruiting event and football camp proved to be valuable for Brent Venables and company, as talented prospects from across the country were on campus to showcase their skills.
In the morning session, which featured offensive and defensive lineman, there was another talented group of players.
OU 2027 edge rusher commit Zane Rowe was in town for the second time after also camping on Thursday, and again worked with Miguel Chavis, Ethan Downs and Maize South (KS) edge rusher Hunter Higgins away from the rest of Saturday's attendees.
A 3-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, Higgins looked good going through drills and in one-on-one reps against offensive lineman. With decent speed, solid bend around the edge and notable length the 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge rusher was able to win a handful of his matchups, getting into the backfield against a few talented tackles.
On the interior, 3-star 2026 defensive lineman Joseph Terry of Santa Margarita Catholic (CA) had a good showing in one-on-one reps, using his strength to win almost every matchup. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, Terry impressed the Sooners coaching staff as well, leaving with an offer.
Coming into Saturday's event, Terry held offers from SMU, Washington State and Utah.
Tufanua Umu-Cais, a 3-star interior d-lineman from Cherry Creek (CO), also picked up an offer after a standout performance in drills and one-on-one reps. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, the 2026 recruit has great quickness and agility for a player of his size and stature.
In one-on-one matchups, Umu-Cais used the aforementioned skills and his strength to dominate offensive lineman throughout the morning session. The Englewood, CO, product also holds offers from Tennessee, Miami, Wisconsin, Auburn and others.
On the offensive line, Sulphur Springs (TX) standout Vincent Johnson Jr. had an excellent showing, resulting in an offer from Bill Bedenbaugh and company. The 3-star lineman was able to counter defensive lineman well in one-on-one drills, showing good footwork for a 6-foot-5, 310-pound prospect.
South Oak Cliff (TX) tackle Brian Swanson also picked up an offer after showing solid footwork and a strong punch when making contact with defensive lineman. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 297 pounds, the 2027 recruit already holds offers from Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Texas A&M and many others
Towering over many of Saturday's other attendees, Pulaski Academy (AR) offensive lineman Evan Goodwin had multiple highlight reel blocks in one-on-one drills. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, Goodwin was able to toss defensive lineman to the ground with ease, showcasing tremendous strength.
The Benton, AR, product is rated the No. 233 overall prospect and No. 21 offensive tackle in the 2026 recruiting class.
In the afternoon session, OU 2025 quarterback commit Kevin Sperry headlined another solid group of prospects. The Denton Guyer (TX) QB once again put his arm strength and accuracy on display, hitting receivers in stride deep down the field in one-on-one drills.
Carmel Catholic (IL) quarterback Trae Taylor also had a good performance on Saturday, leaving the session with an offer. Listed at 6-foot-2, Taylor will likely be one of the top signal callers in his class and is Seth Littrell and company's first QB offer in the 2027 recruiting cycle.
The running back position was also a solid group on Saturday, with 2027 Randle (TX) star Landen Williams-Callis heading the bunch. Hailing from the Houston area, Williams-Callis came into Saturday's event with an offer and had a good performance in front of DeMarco Murray.
Williams-Callis displayed good speed and quickness, getting open easily against linebackers and defensive backs.
Klein Oak (TX) running back Micah Rhodes also had a good performance, showing off great change of direction and receiving ability. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound ball carrier picked up an offer from Murray and company after the camp, becoming the Sooners' first offer in the 2028 recruiting class.
At wide receiver, Dallas Skyline (TX) wide receiver Delvin Cook Jr. picked up an offer after an outstanding performance in one-on-one reps. The 2026 pass catcher has strong hands and great speed in and out of his breaks that gave defensive backs trouble all afternoon.
Sioux Falls, SD, product Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte also had a strong showing in one-on-ones, using his speed and long stride to run away from defenders downfield. The 2026 wideout picked up an offer from Emmett Jones and company following the afternoon session.
In the defensive backfield, Frisco Lone Star (TX) safety Jordan Deck used his length and speed to break up passes in one-on-one drills. Listed at 6-foot-3, the 4-star recruit is rated the No. 149 overall prospect and No. 13 safety in the 2026 cycle.