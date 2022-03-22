Skip to main content

Notre Dame Routs Oklahoma to Punch Ticket to Sweet 16

The Fighting Irish handed the Sooners their worst NCAA Tournament loss in program history on OU's home floor on Monday.

NORMAN — The spring storm blanketing Norman spilled into the Lloyd Noble Center on Monday afternoon.

Unfortunately for Oklahoma, it was a downpour of Notre Dame 3-pointers that flooded the Sooners, as the Fighting Irish topped the Sooners 108-64.

Niele Ivey’s 5-seeded Fighting Irish (24-8) were unfazed by having to hit the road for the NCAA Tournament, as they shot 40 percent from deep to eliminate the 4-seeded Sooners and secure a spot in the Sweet 16.

Screen Shot 2022-03-21 at 7.03.49 PM

The defeat was the worst NCAA Tournament loss in program history, as the 44-point margin topped OU’s 86-58 loss to Stanford in the 2015 tournament.

As Jennie Baranczyk’s first season comes to a close in Norman, the loss put a damper on the year. The Sooners finished 25-9, which was still one of the best year-to-year improvements in the country this year.

Notre Dame guard Dara Mabrey got the onslaught rolling early. The senior hit four straight triples to help fuel a 22-2 Irish run that opened up an early 18 point lead.

Mabrey scored 17 of her 29 points in the first quarter and Notre Dame forced seven Oklahoma turnovers to lead 35-12 after 10 minutes of action.

Things didn’t get any better for the Sooners in the second quarter.

Notre Dame forced another nine turnovers, and finished the half on a 10-0 run to take a 60-25 lead into the locker room.

Oklahoma did a much better job takin care of the ball in the second half, but still couldn’t cut into the Notre Dame lead.

Taylor Robertson was the only Sooner who really got anything going in the contest.

The OU senior finished with 19 points on 5-of-12 shooting, an outlier in an otherwise dismal shooting performance by Oklahoma.

Liz Scott and Skylar Vann were the other two Sooners who scored double-digits, both finishing with 11 points each.

Outside of Robertson, the rest of the roster combined to shoot just 30.2 percent from the floor.

Oklahoma committed a season-high 28 turnovers which Notre Dame converted into 31 points on the other end of the floor.

The Fighting Irish advance to meet the top-seeded NC State Wolfpack in the Sweet 16, while the Sooners will enter the offseason looking to build on the promising first year under Baranczyk. 

