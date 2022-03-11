Oklahoma Avenges Loss to Kansas, Punches Ticket to Big 12 Tournament Semifinal

Madi Williams powered the Sooners victory over the Jayhawks on Friday morning in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY — Oklahoma shook off a slow start to win its opening game of the 2022 Big 12 Tournament.

Avenging their loss to the Kansas Jayhawks from the regular season finale, a huge second quarter lifted the No. 21-ranked Sooners over the Jayhawks 80-68 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

Madi Williams led the way for Oklahoma, scoring a joint game-high 19 points, all while pulling down 11 rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

But before OU (24-7 overall, 13-6 in Big 12 play) caught fire, Kansas (20-9, 11-8) took control early.

The Jayhawks opened the game on a 13-3 run as the Sooner shooters struggled to get calibrated at Municipal Auditorium.

Needing an early spark, OU head coach Jennie Baranczyk turned to true freshman guard Kelbie Washington off the bench.

Baranczyk’s move proved to be the right one, as the Norman High School graduate immediately added five quick points, an assist and a rebound to fuel a 9-3 OU run and get the Sooners right back into the game.

Oklahoma rallied to cut the Kansas lead to just one point by the end of the first quarter, setting the table for a massive second period.

Kennady Tucker Scott Weaver / Big 12 Conference

The Sooners knocked down 55.6 percent of their shots in the second quarter, converting 4-of-9 attempts from 3-point range, outscoring the Jayhawks 25-11 in the quarter.

Taylor Robertson found her shooting stroke in the second quarter as well, scoring eight of her 19 points in the quarter.

But with their Big 12 Tournament life on the line, the Jayhawks mounted one last push in the fourth quarter.

Aniya Thomas hit dead-center 3-pointer with 5:38 left in the game to cut the Sooner lead to six points, and then Kansas got a defensive stop and had a chance to cut the lead to just two possessions.

Thomas was unable to hit the heat-check triple the next trip down the floor, and Liz Scott found Robertson cutting across the lane for a scoop layup finish to push the OU lead back to eight points.

The six-point deficit was as close as the Jayhawks would get as Baranczyk’s veteran team confidently closed the game down the stretch.

A total team effort helped advance OU to Saturday in Kansas City, as nine different Sooners scored and Scott added 11 points and eight rebounds to join Williams and Robertson by scoring double-digits.

Jennie Baranczyk Scott Weaver / Big 12 Conference

By defeating Kansas, Oklahoma won its first Big 12 Tournament game since 2016, when the Sooners topped Oklahoma State 61-43.

The win sets up a semifinal bout with either the top-seeded Baylor Bears or the 9-seed, Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma swept both teams in the regular season, but will need a third victory to punch its ticket to Sunday’s Big 12 Championship game.

Tip-off for the Sooners is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday from the Municipal Auditorium, and the contest will be streamed on ESPN+.

