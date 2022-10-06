Oklahoma Basketball: Jennie Baranczyk's Sooners Picked Third in Big 12 Preseason Poll

On Wednesday, Jennie Baranczyk’s 2022-23 Oklahoma squad was ranked third in the Big 12’s preseason poll. In addition, the Sooners also received one first-place vote.

Iowa State led the way at 75 total points, with Texas just a point behind. Behind Oklahoma, perennial powerhouse Baylor came in fourth. Rounding out the rankings in order were Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Oklahoma State and TCU.

A season ago, the Sooners finished fourth in the Big 12, going 12-6 in conference play. Overall, Oklahoma’s season ended at 25-9 after a second round tournament defeat at the hands of Notre Dame in Norman. It was one of Oklahoma’s best seasons in recent memory, making it a quick turnaround for Baranczyk.

In 2022-23, the roster looks to be loaded with experience and talent. Every key players returns, and the bulk of the points will come from experienced super seniors. Both Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson were unanimous preseason All-Big 12 selections, and senior Ana Llanusa received an honorable mention. In all, Oklahoma returns over 90 percent of its scoring and rebounding last year.

In addition to Oklahoma’s trio of preseason honorees, the Sooners also return point guard Kelbie Washington and Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year award in Skylar Vann.

The Sooners made one addition in the transfer portal, adding junior guard Aubrey Joens from Iowa State.

Joens averaged 6.2 points per game last season for the Cyclones, adding 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 42.5 percent from deep.

Baranczyk also added four freshmen this offseason in guards Kayla Cooper and Reyna Scott, forward Kiersten Johnson and center Beatrice Culliton.

There’s depth and experience at nearly every position on the floor. The preseason No. 3 slot seems justified, as the Sooners will compete for the team’s first conference title since 2009-10.

