OU Basketball: Fourth Quarter Charge Powers Oklahoma to Bedlam Victory

NORMAN — When Oklahoma needed key Bedlam buckets, Skylar Vann delivered.

The Sooners trailed the Oklahoma State Cowgirls most of the game, working virtually the entire third and fourth quarter to erase an eight-point halftime deficit.

Madi Williams finally gave the Sooners the lead back with 4:44 left, but a pair of free throws on the other end put the Cowgirls back on top.

The ball found Vann in front of the OU bench, and with 4:03 to play, she connected on a 3-pointer after OSU dared her to shoot.

The triple sparked a 9-0 Oklahoma run, which was all the push the No. 15-ranked Sooners would need to top the Cowgirls 97-93 Saturday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

Williams also added a pair of key buckets in the final five minutes to add to her team-leading 26 points on the night, helping free up the OU offense in a 9-of-17 shooting performance from the floor.

Jennie Baranczyk’s Sooners (16-2 overall, 6-1 Big 12) started the game out nicely, building a 19-15 lead by the end of the first quarter, but OSU caught fire in the second period.

The Cowgirls (13-6, 3-4) connected on 6-of-11 triples in the second quarter, adding another four 3-pointers in the third quarter to stay out in front of Oklahoma’s high-powered offense.

Overall, Oklahoma State shot 14-of-37 from deep, heaping the pressure on OU to come from behind.

But the Sooners had one last charge.

OU shot 8-of-16 from the floor in the fourth quarter, including 5-of-8 from deep, to erase a seven-point deficit over the final 10 minutes to secure the win and stay in sole possession of first place in the Big 12.

Ana Llanusa finished with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, adding four assists, two rebounds and a steal. Taylor Robertson only hit two 3-pointers, sitting two shy of tying the NCAA career record, but added 15 points, five rebounds and two assists, and Liz Scott also scored 11 points and pulled down eight boards.

Oklahoma was outrebounded by Oklahoma State 39-36, and overcame an 18-9 deficit in second-chance points to pull off the home victory.

The Sooners won’t have long to bask in the glow of victory as another rivalry game looms just around the corner.

Baranczyk’s team heads south to take on the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday at 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.