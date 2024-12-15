Former Oklahoma RB Lands at Oklahoma State
Former Oklahoma running back Kalib Hicks didn’t have to stay very long — or go very far — during his time in the transfer portal.
Hicks has chosen to continue his college football career up the road in Stillwater, he announced Sunday on Twitter.
Hicks, a 5-foot-11, 209-pound redshirt freshman from Denton, TX, played in three games in 2023 — the opener against Arkansas State, the win at Tulsa, and the bowl game against Arizona — and carried the football just three times for 14 yards and a touchdown.
This season, Hicks played in five games, mostly on special teams, and carried just twice for 11 yards.
Hicks played just 29 snaps for the Sooners in 2024 (11 on special teams). His high point was 16 snaps (all at running back) against Maine. He got 12 total snaps in an OU uniform in 2023, with just two games on offense.
Hicks enrolled at OU in January 2023 as a 4-star recruit by On3 from Ryan High School, where coach Brent Venables lauded him with high praise on National Signing Day.
“As good of football as you'll see in high school,” Venables said in 2022, “week in and week out, he was the best player on the field. Just tremendous power and strength.”
Hicks was a 3-star running back by 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN who ran for more than 3,000 yards and 31 touchdowns in his high school career.
Hicks chose Oklahoma over offers from Alabama, TCU and others.
Hicks' news comes one year and one day after the portal departure of his fellow 2023 backfield mate, Daylan Smothers, who transferred to North Carolina State.
Although he played behind 2024 freshmen Taylor Tatum and Xavier Robinson, Hicks’ departure opens up more reps for the Sooners’ young running backs, including 2025 addition Tory Blaylock.
Also, the intentions of previous returning starters Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes aren’t known yet, but if they both decide to come back next fall behind an improving offensive line, the Oklahoma backfield would seem to be extremely competitive in 2025.