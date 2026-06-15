Aubrey Kearns Transfer Should Boost Oklahoma State Baseball’s Offense in 2027

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have their second transfer portal commitment, and he will bring a big bat with him to Stillwater.

Aubrey Kearns announced his commitment to the Cowboys late Sunday on social media. He follows former Utah pitcher Kaden Soder, who also committed last weekend.

With productive hitters like Aidan Meola and Colin Bruggemann out of eligibility and the potential for losing first-team All-American Kollin Ritchie to the MLB Draft, head coach Josh Holiday and his staff needed to get some offense.

Aubrey Kearns’ Fit at Oklahoma State

Thankful to the Lord and all those who’ve helped me in this journey. I’m grateful to announce I’ve committed to Oklahoma State University. pic.twitter.com/GEjn2Fk7qn — Aubrey Kearns (@AubreyKearns26) June 15, 2026

Kearns played two seasons at Morehead State, but his breakthrough was in 2026. He was selected first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference after he finished with a slash line of slash line of .387/.622/.471 with a 1.093 OPS, which was second for MSU and eighth in the OVC.

His batting average led the Eagles. He ranked second in the conference with 84 hits. His 12 home runs tied him for second on the team. He led MSU with 59 RBI, which tied for fourth in the OVC. He was also second on the Eagles with 13 doubles and his 135 total bases was fourth in the OVC.

Kearns brings a steady batting average and some pop to a lineup that was second in the country in home runs in 2026 but stands to lose much of that power.

He’s primarily been a middle infielder at Morehead State, though he played some third base with Pulaski in the Appalachian League in 2025. Given OSU’s infield losses, he could fit at several positions in 2027. The Cowboys are losing Meola at third base and Brueggemann at first base. Filling those two positions with some power will be critical next season.

Soder shapes up as a bit more of a project. He joined the Utes in 2026 after a solid career in the community college ranks but only pitched in 14 games as a reliever. He went 3-0 with a 4.84 ERA as he struck out 28 and walked 12 in 22.1 innings. He allowed batters to hit .222 against him.

The two commitments have helped stop the bleeding a bit after Oklahoma State lost six players in the first days the portal opened. Out the door already are pitcher Josiah Golden, catcher Brady Francisco, catcher Quinn Schambow, pitcher Caden Sramek, pitcher Ty Kennedy and pitcher Cael Turner. The only one that has found a landing spot is Schambow, who recently announced his commitment to Illinois.