The Biggest Concern Nobody Is Talking About for Oklahoma State

When the Oklahoma State Cowboys gather for the start of fall workouts next week, more than 100 players will vie for 22 starting spots.

The team is nearly brand-new, thanks to nearly 90 new players coming through the transfer portal and only 13 returning players from last year’s team. True freshmen make up the difference.

When a new head coach like Eric Morris has a new team there are plenty of concerns, especially when so much of that talent comes through the transfer portal. The Cowboys have plenty of talent in many areas but it’s unclear how it will all come together. But that’s what fall workouts are for.

But there is one concern that hasn’t gotten that much attention, one that really needs a bit more attention.

The Biggest Concern for OSU We’re Not Talking About

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For all the conversation about the offense on this team — and the talent at the skill positions is undeniable — there is one area that hasn’t been properly explored. And it’s of great concern because it could change the direction of the entire season.

What happens if Drew Mestemaker gets hurt?

Mestemaker’s numbers were terrific last season. He threw for 4,379 yards and 32 scores. He led the nation in passing yards and three other categories. He was in the Top 10 in several other categories. He ran Morris’ version of the Air Raid offense to perfection as North Texas went 12-2 and won a bowl game. He followed Morris to Oklahoma State shortly after.

It was a no-brainer for Mestemaker to follow his head coach. And assuming he’s healthy for 12 games, the odds are high that he can come close to replicating his success with UNT last season, in part because many of the weapons that that made his successful with the Mean Green followed him and Morris, including running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receiver Wyatt Young.

But, if he gets hurt, how problematic will it be for the Cowboys? Morris landed four quarterbacks and none are holdovers. The only one with considerable FBS experience is former Yale and UMass transfer Grant Jordan.

The New Orleans native only played in seven games for UMass last season and threw for 595 yards. He was more productive at Yale, where he started nine of the Bulldogs’ games in 2024 and threw for 1,938 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. Before that he sat for four years — one when the Ivy League shut down for COVID, one for injury and two sitting behind other players.

The other two quarterbacks are true freshmen — Luke Tepas and Broderick Vehrs.

This is a potential concern that few are talking about. The projections for OSU’s season is tied up partly in Mestemaker’s success. If he can’t play, what will the Cowboys do? How will they fare? Can Jordan handle the job? Can one of the freshmen?

No one wants to think about what happens when the starting quarterback gets injured. But it’s a real concern that few have talked about because everyone hopes it doesn’t happen.