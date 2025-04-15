Bedlam Matchup Could be Turning Point for Cowboy Baseball Season
Oklahoma State’s season hasn’t gone as planned, but a midseason rivalry could turn things around.
The Cowboys are fresh off of what many considered to be a disappointing season. The 2024 campaign wasn’t necessarily disappointing overall, but another exit in a regional the Cowboys hosted left fans unsatisfied and wanting more out of their team in the postseason.
After falling in the Stillwater Regional last season, OSU retooled and seemed to be in a great position to win the Big 12 and host another regional this season and perhaps go even further. However, the Cowboys have been in a rough position for most of the year.
After a rocky start in nonconference play that left the Cowboys sitting at 9-8 going into their first Big 12 game, OSU has also struggled to establish itself as a contender in the Big 12. This season, the Cowboys have won only five of their 13 conference matchups and desperately need to turn things around before it’s too late if it isn’t already.
Sitting at 16-17, the Cowboys can get back to .500 with a win in their next contest. While they will only be playing one game against their next opponent, it could be a game that defines the Cowboys’ season.
Of course, OSU is set to host its in-state rival Oklahoma for the lone Bedlam game of the 2025 season. With the Sooners’ move to the SEC, all sports have been impacted and baseball is no different. While some sports have been forced to leave Bedlam off the schedule entirely, at least fans will get to see this rivalry matchup once this regular season.
Sitting at 25-10, the Sooners have been one of the top teams in the country this season despite still owning a losing record in conference play. For OSU to get a win against Oklahoma, it will need to have one of its best performances of the season.
With the home crowd behind them, the Cowboys might be able to pull off the upset and get a signature win in what has been an otherwise forgettable season. With only 17 games remaining in the regular season after Bedlam, OSU desperately needs the rivalry game to kickstart an inspiring finish to the year.