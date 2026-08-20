Carson Benge Shares Latest Mets Accomplishment with Darryl Strawberry

Another day, another milestone for New York Mets rookie Carson Benge.

A couple of days after he became the first player in franchise history to throw out two runners at home in the same inning, he joined illustrious company after hitting a home run.

Benge hit his 15th home run of the season in a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres. He also has 15 stolen bases for the season, and there is only one other Mets rookie that had at last 15 home runs and 15 stolen bases and that was Darryl Strawberry, who did it in 1983.

Benge and Strawberry Connected

Strawberry, a former first-round pick like Benge, had an incredible rookie season as he slammed 26 home runs and stole 19 bases. He was named the National League rookie of the year that season and Benge will be a contender for the award in 2026.

Plus, when Benge had his two outfield assists on Monday, one was clocked at 103.9 mph and the only two players with faster outfield assists were Aaron Hicks (105.5 mph in 2016) and Brett Phillips (104.0 mph in 2017) in the Statcast era, which goes back to 2015. That throw was the hardest throw of any outfielder in 2026.

His other outfield assist was clocked at 99.9 mph and made him e first outfielder with two outfield assists of 99 mph or higher in one inning since 2015. Benge also has five outfield assists of 98 mph or higher, which is the second most in a season behind only Brenton Doyle, who had six in 2023.

Through 122 games Benge has slashed .272/.334/.418 with 15 home runs and 51 RBI as the Mets play out the season on a path to miss the playoffs.

Benge was a two-way player coming out of Oklahoma State, where he starred for the Cowboys as a freshman All-America and All-Big 12 selection in 2023, and then as an all-American and an All-Big 12 selection in 2024.

When the Mets selected him No. 19 overall, he chose to be an outfielder, where last year he tore up the Mets’ system at the plate with a slash of .281/.385/.472 with 15 home runs and 73 RBI, setting up his MLB debut in March. He’s one of at least selections among the Top 20 picks of the 2024 MLB Draft that have already made their MLB debut.