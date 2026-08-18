Padres vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 18

It’s a southpaw showdown at Citi Field as the San Diego Padres continue their series against the New York Mets.

The Mets scratched out a 2-1 win to open the series for their fourth straight win, which was the second time in three games that the Padres were held to just one run.

San Diego had won six straight prior to losing two of its last three.

New York took two of three in San Diego back in June.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Mets on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Padres vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres -1.5 (+143)

Mets +1.5 (-174)

Moneyline

Padres -106

Mets -101

Total

8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Padres vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Padres: Robbie Ray (10-7, 3.28 ERA)

Mets: Zac Thornton (3-3, 2.78 ERA)

Robbie Ray has been solid enough but honestly a bit disappointing in his three starts with the Padres. He’s only pitched 15 innings, allowing six runs on 11 hits with nine walks and 12 strikeouts. The southpaw did throw 5.1 two-run frames against the Mets back in April, though.

Zac Thornton got another quality start last time out after throwing 4.2 and five innings in his previous two outings. He’s been an impressive find for the Mets this season.

Padres vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, SNY

Padres record: 67-59

Mets record: 57-69

Padres vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Robbie Ray UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-123)

Ray is finding his footing with the Padres and has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his last six starts – and seven of his last nine.

The southpaw has yielded a total of five runs in three starts against the Mets since the start of last season. New York may be hot, but it has scored a total of 18 runs in its last five games.

Padres vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

The Mets have largely struggled against southpaws this season, going 11-22 vs. LHP as opposed to 46-47 vs. RHP. Meanwhile, the Padres are over .500 against both RHP (50-43) and LHP (17-16).

San Diego is the better squad, and I trust Ray more than Thornton at this point. I’ll happily take the Padres as short road favorites.

Pick: Padres -106

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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