Carson Benge Impresses Mets, MLB with Back-to-Back Outfield Assists

For most of this season New York Mets rookie Carson Benge has impressed everyone with his production at the plate. Now, the right fielder is impressing everyone with his arm.

Bengi and the New York Mets faced the San Diego Padres on Monday and the Mets won, 2-1. A lot of that had to do with the former Oklahoma State star.

The Padres sent two runners home on hits in the first inning. Both were hit to right field. Benge threw them at him back-to-back plays and per MLB.com he became the first player in Mets history to throw out two runners at home in the same inning.

But, as they say, that wasn’t all.

Carson Benge’s Historic Night

Don't run on Carson Benge 😤



He makes BACK-TO-BACK outfield assists in the 1st inning! pic.twitter.com/sm9s3HimwF — MLB (@MLB) August 17, 2026

One of those throws home was one of the hardest-thrown outfield assists in the last 11 years, per Statcast and MLB.com’s Sarah Langs. The second throw home was clocked at 103.9 mph and the only two players with faster outfield assists were Aaron Hicks (105.5 mph in 2016) and Brett Phillips (104.0 mph in 2017).

That throw was the hardest throw of any outfielder in 2026.

Langs and another MLB.com, Jason Bernard, dug deeper and found more. His other throw was 99.9 mph. In the Statcast era he became the first outfielder with two outfield assists of 99 mph or higher in one inning since 2015. He became only the second to have two at the velocity in a game, along with Bradley Zimmer. Benge also has five outfield assists of 98 mph or higher, which is the second most in a season behind only Brenton Doyle, who had six in 2023.

Doyle won a Gold Glove that season for the Colorado Rockies. He was also a rookie.

"Being able to keep runs at a minimum is huge"



Carson Benge joins @SteveGelbs to discuss his back-to-back outfield assists and what goes into having a strong arm pic.twitter.com/Co3h3M4qmM — SNY (@SNYtv) August 18, 2026

Plus, another Mets outfielder, AJ Ewing, had an outfield assists at home plate in the second inning. It made the Mets the first team since 1920 to have three outfield assists at home plate in the first two innings of a game per SNY.

Benge now has nine outfield assists, which is fourth in the Majors. Three of those have come in the last three games. He recorded an outfield assist on Saturday against the Washington Nationals when he threw out Andrew Pinckney.

Benge did all this behind his former Oklahoma State teammate, Nolan McLean, who was the starting pitcher. His reaction after the second out at home was pure joy.

All of the Mets' reactions to Carson Benge's back-to-back outfield assists in the first inning pic.twitter.com/QCkbBPUwXD — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 18, 2026

McLean scattered six hits and one run over six innings to improve to 9-8 for the season. he had three strikeouts and four walks. Benge was 1-for-3 at the plate. After Monday’s game he was slashing .273/.335/.415 with 14 home runs and 49 RBI.

But on Monday night, no one was talking about his bat.