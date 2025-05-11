Cowboy Baseball Secures Series Win Over Baylor With Shutout Win
Oklahoma State could be turning a corner as the regular season comes to an end.
On Saturday, OSU secured a 4-0 win against Baylor in Waco to secure a win in its final road series of the season. After struggling mightily on the road throughout the year, the Cowboys have performed well in Waco and could be on the verge of sweeping the Bears.
OSU had a unique performance on Saturday to clinch the series against Baylor. While the Bears never scored, OSU went through the middle seven innings with zero runs as well. Instead of a balanced attack throughout the afternoon, OSU scored two runs in the first inning and gained some insurance with two runs in the ninth.
Before winning on Saturday, the Cowboys began their series in Waco with a 7-2 win that came with a bit more explosiveness. After both teams began Friday with three scoreless innings, OSU scored three runs in the top of the fourth, which would have been enough on its own to take the win.
The Cowboys have struggled throughout this season after being picked as the Big 12 favorite entering this season. With only a few games left in the regular season, OSU is desperate to salvage this campaign in any way it can.
Of course, winning a couple of games at Baylor to begin their final road series of the season can only help the Cowboys’ hopes of making it to the NCAA Tournament. If they can continue to position themselves well in the conference standings, a Big 12 Tournament run could be within reach for Holliday’s club.
OSU will have an opportunity to extend its winning streak to seven games on Sunday when it faces Baylor in the series finale. That matchup has a few different meanings for the Cowboys.
A win on Sunday would mean OSU enters its final regular-season series with a winning record in conference play. It would also mark the first time this season OSU has swept a road series in Big 12 play and mark the third overall, with three-game sweeps in Stillwater against Kansas State and UCF.