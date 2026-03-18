The Short-Handed Cowboys Sneak Past Davidson in NIT Opener

Cowboy basketball might not have gotten a pretty victory, but in March, a win is a win.

The Pokes opened up their NIT play on Tuesday night against the Davidson Wildcats, and getting the win wasn’t easy. The Pokes' troubles started before tipoff, as it was reported that Anthony Roy, Victorious Miller and Isaiah Coleman were suspended for Tuesday’s contest.

This left Oklahoma State to rely on players the Cowboys hadn’t regularly used this season, but luckily, they got the job done.

Two familiar Cowboys still led the team, as Kanye Clary and Christian Coleman were responsible for most of the game load. Clary led the Pokes’ scoring with 20 points and added three rebounds and three assists to his stat line.

Coleman produced a double-double for Oklahoma State, with 15 points and 13 rebounds. The Cowboy big man also got to work on the defensive end as he had a block and a steal to add to his resume.

With the absence of some of the Poke’s key players, guys like Benjamin Ahmed were given bigger roles and thrived. Ahmed scored a season high 16 points on 60% shooting, as well as grabbing six rebounds.

Freshman Daniel Guetta had only played in nine games this year before Tuesday’s bout, but the guard was thrown into the deep end and played a long 21 minutes. Guetta had 11 points for the Cowboys on 80% shooting and came up big when OSU needed it most.

He would hit a three-pointer with about four minutes remaining to give the Cowboys the lead they would never surrender again. Guetta will continue to be called on if the OSU stars remain out for the following games.

With this win, the Pokes have punched their ticket to the next round and will be one of the 16 teams remaining in round two. They’re set to take on Wichita State in round two, which just beat Wyoming 74-70.

The Shockers are a formidable opponent, as they were second in the American Conference and are 23-11 on the year. This won’t be an easy game for the OSU squad, especially if it is without its stars once again.

If this is the case, then the Pokes' role players like Ahmed and Guetta must be prepared to be called on once again to aid Oklahoma State in a second-round victory. The Cowboys hope the second round will be an easier test than its first against Davidson, but in March, a win is a win.