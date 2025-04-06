Cowboy Baseball Set for Sunday Doubleheader
The Cowboys are back on the field after having a day off.
Oklahoma State’s three-game series against Kansas State featured a detour after Saturday’s matchup was postponed due to weather. Now, the Cowboys are set for a Sunday filled with action as they will take on the Wildcats twice to finish the weekend, with the first game set for 1 p.m.
OSU came into this series desperate to find some success on the diamond after a disastrous start to conference play. Entering Friday’s matchup, the Cowboys had only one Big 12 win and were riding a four-game losing streak. That streak consisted of getting swept by Kansas in a three-game series followed by a 10-8 loss in a one-game trip to face Missouri State.
Back at O’Brate Stadium, the Cowboys finally earned another win on Friday night. Against Kansas State, OSU managed to pull out a much-needed 4-3 win to move back within one game of .500 at 13-14.
The game was low-scoring throughout until the Cowboys began to build up a lead in the eighth inning, scoring a couple of runs to take a three-run advantage. For a few moments, it even looked like the Cowboys were going to get out of the game with a stress-free finish.
However, that quickly changed. After a groundout and strikeout took care of Kansas State’s first two batters, the Wildcats managed back-to-back hits before OSU made a pitching change, bringing in Drew Blake to replace Mario Pesca.
However, Blake didn’t have a great performance either. He walked his first batter to load the bases and followed that by walking his next batter to bring Kansas State within two. OSU made another pitching change, bringing in Hunter Watkins, but he also walked his first batter to bring the Wildcats within one.
Finally, Watkins was able to finish the game, forcing Kansas State into a game-sealing popup. While the Cowboys got that win, it was far from pretty at the end, but OSU can’t be picky about how it wins games.
The Cowboys will look to repeat their success against Kansas State on Sunday and could even get back above .500 with a sweep.