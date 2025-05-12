Cowboys Can't Get Sweep in Waco, Drop Series Finale vs. Baylor
Oklahoma State’s hot streak is over.
The Cowboys fell in their series finale against Baylor 5-4 in 10 innings in Waco on Sunday afternoon. After OSU played some of its best baseball of the season over the past couple of weeks, it couldn’t keep that rolling into its final matchup against the Bears.
OSU’s hopes of winning were high throughout its series finale against Baylor, but the Bears simply had just enough to get past the Cowboys. With the game tied in the bottom of the 10th inning, Baylor secured the win on a walkoff, with an error after the Cowboys put two on the bases to begin the inning.
While that made for a heartbreaking finish for OSU, it might have lost its best chance of winning in the eighth inning. Holding a two-run lead, the Cowboys couldn’t keep the Bears off base and allowed a couple of runs to score and tie the game.
Before the unfortunate eighth inning, the Cowboys had built their lead up mostly with their two runs in the sixth inning, which gave them a 4-1 lead at the time. OSU never trailed until the final run scored for Baylor.
Including their wins in the first couple of matchups against Baylor this weekend, the Cowboys came into Sunday riding a season-long six-game winning streak. Considering how poorly the Cowboys have performed at points this season, it’s hard to take Sunday’s loss too hard.
The Cowboys’ first two games in Waco seemed to signal that they were on the right track as the Big 12 Tournament nears. While the loss in the series finale isn’t exactly helpful for the Cowboys, it doesn't mean they are in a bad position now.
OSU has been among the best teams in the country over the past few seasons and even entered the 2025 campaign as the favorite to win the Big 12 with a slew of players expected to be among the best in the conference this season. Despite their struggles throughout the year, they are still showing that they can play to that level in games that matter.