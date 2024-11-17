Cowboys Get Commitment From No. 1 Prep Prospect Ethan Holliday
The trend continues for the Oklahoma State Cowboys baseball program. The Cowboys have shown over the past few months that they have the ability to land some of the biggest-named baseball prospects in all the land. It once again held true earlier this week when Oklahoma State landed one of the biggest names in not just Oklahoma but arguably in the nation.
O-State received the news that Stillwater High School senior Ethan Holliday would be committing to the Cowboys for the 2025-26 season. Oklahoma State baseball fans don’t need to get excited just yet. The chances of Holliday ever taking the field for the Cowboys are virtually slim to none.
Holliday is currently listed as the No. 1 Prep Prospect in all of high school baseball and will more than likely be an early pick in the upcoming 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. All the signs are pointing towards Holliday skipping college, and he won’t be the first Holliday to do just that.
For the entirety of his life, Holliday has had a front-row seat to the expectations of the art of baseball. He spent his early years as the son of seven-time MLB all-star Matt Holliday, who also committed to Oklahoma State out of high school but chose to skip college to pursue his dream of playing major league baseball.
He also got to play the game with older brother Jackson who was taken No. 1 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. Jackson was taken in the draft the summer after Ethan’s freshman season at Stillwater.
Although Holliday recently committed to the Cowboys, the deal breaker may have come in early April as the Holliday family was front center for the MLB debut of Jackson. “Seeing him make his big-league debut at Fenway Park… it really hit me like. ‘Wow, he made his dream come true.’ And I believe that I have the ability to be there one day. It was a really cool moment for me and my family,” said Ethan in a recent interview with Baseball America.
In all likelihood Holliday could be the first player taken in the 2025 MLB draft. But for now, he is set to be an Oklahoma State Cowboy.
