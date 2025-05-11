Cowboys Land Indian River State College Righty Lucas Glendinning
It has not been the ideal season for the Oklahoma State baseball program. The Cowboys are currently floating above .500 but have won six straight games with the Big 12 Tournament looming on the horizon. They recently added a puzzle piece to the future when they landed JUCO right-handed pitcher Lucas Glendinning.
Following a stellar high school career at Viera, Florida. Glendinning landed at Indian River State College in Florida. The hometown kid played in 11 games a season ago, where he boasted an earned run average in the mid 2s. He averaged 11 strikeouts per nine innings and was one of the top 5 Junior College arms in baseball this season.
The 6-foot-6 right-hander recently sat down with OK State on SI to talk about his journey to Oklahoma, his commitment and the Oklahoma State fans.
You have basically been a Florida guy your entire life. What about Oklahoma do you look forward to most?
"Coming from Florida, Oklahoma is definitely a different lifestyle for me. Although when I went on my visit to Stillwater, I couldn’t help but notice the hospitality that everyone showed me while I was there. With that being said, I look forward to meeting the people in the city of Stillwater."
What pushed Oklahoma State to the top of the list when you were making your decision?
"At the end of the day, I chose Oklahoma State because the coaching staff is one big family. They genuinely care about their players and want the best for them. Also, the development and resources they have there to help all of their players take the next step can’t go unnoticed. The rich tradition at Oklahoma State is also something I love; I look forward to being a part of that and adding to the history there."
Who do you look forward to playing, and what stadium are you most excited to pitch in next season?
"Coming from Florida, I look forward to playing UCF. I’ll have plenty of friends and family at the game, and I also have plenty of former teammates at UCF as well. The stadium I’m most excited to pitch in is O’Brate Stadium. I can’t wait to get in front of the home fans and feed off their energy!"
What can the fans of Oklahoma State baseball look forward to when Lucas Glendinning steps onto the field?
"The fans of Oklahoma State baseball can expect an ultra competitive pitcher who is going to give whatever it takes to get his team a win. A pitcher who is going to feed off the crowd and is prepared to go to war for his teammates."