Cowboys Need Win Over Georgia to Keep Season Alive
Oklahoma State could be in for its toughest test of the season.
On Saturday, OSU baseball took care of business against Binghamton in the first elimination game of the Athens Regional. Behind seven home runs, the Cowboys pulled away for a convincing 13-5 win.
After falling to Duke in an uncompetitive game to begin the Athens Regional, OSU’s bounce-back victory was a massive boost for the Cowboys. Going into Sunday, OSU’s hopes of keeping the season alive are incredibly slim.
OSU would need to win two games to force a Monday matchup, but it might not even get to the second game. OSU’s first matchup of the day will be the second elimination game of the Athens Regional, where the Cowboys will be looking to take out the host.
Much like the Cowboys, No. 7 overall seed Georgia also struggled against Duke, losing the Saturday night battle 6-3. With Duke sitting pretty in the Regional Final, OSU and Georgia will battle for the opportunity to face the Blue Devils again.
Considering the Cowboys have struggled on the road all season, playing against the host isn’t exactly ideal for them. Still, OSU’s hopes of making it out of a regional for the first time since 2019 have always hinged on its ability to beat Georgia.
After having one of the most inconsistent seasons of the Josh Holliday era, OSU is hoping to channel its end-of-season play in its biggest game of the season. Already avoiding elimination once, the Cowboys have shown they can perform with their backs against the wall.
While OSU was picked to win the Big 12 in the preseason and was seen as a team that might be able to compete for a national title, that version of the team has rarely appeared. If the Cowboys are going to avoid elimination in Sunday’s 11 a.m. matchup, they will need to find the version of themselves that many expected to compete with the best in college baseball.