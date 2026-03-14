Cowboy Football's 2026 Win Total Paints Picture of OSU's National Perception

Oklahoma State has hopes of rebounding next season, and it will be looking to exceed expectations.

OSU has been one of the most disappointing teams in college football over the past two seasons, managing only two wins against FBS opponents in that span. Riding an 11-game losing streak into this offseason, Eric Morris has plenty of room to improve as he heads into his first season as the Cowboys’ head coach.

Despite all of the struggles the Cowboys have had in recent years, the 2026 campaign should look vastly different. While it can be as easy as pointing at Drew Mestemaker, who could easily be the best quarterback in Stillwater since Mason Rudolph, there are plenty of other talented players along for the ride who should make OSU a much better team.

While OSU had nearly two decades of success under Mike Gundy, the past two seasons have done some damage to the program’s national perception, with nothing but embarrassment coming from Cowboy football since the start of 2024. Ultimately, Morris will be looking to transform OSU back into a Big 12 contender and a real player in the national picture.

However, the Cowboys might need to take some baby steps to get all the way to the top, beginning with the clear goal in 2026, which is to make a bowl game. While the 2026 season is still nearly six months away, it’s never too early to look ahead and set expectations.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cowboys’ win total for next season is 5.5, which goes along with the national perception of the program heading into 2026. Although the number might seem low to OSU fans who believe this roster is capable of big things, it makes sense overall.

Sure, the high-end outcome for the Cowboys could legitimately be a College Football Playoff appearance. On the other hand, it would be a bit ridiculous to set a win total much higher than 5.5 games for a team that is under 5.5 wins in its past 26 games.

Eventually, the time will come for OSU to be back in the mix in the Big 12, and there are plenty of signs that point toward Morris being the guy leading the charge when that day comes. Yet, for now, the Cowboys are firmly in a place where they have to prove themselves every week to gain any trust among the national media after such a poor performance over the past two years.

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