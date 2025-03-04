Cowboys Record Back-to-Back Ranked Victories
The Oklahoma State Cowboys may have gotten off to a slow start this season but they made a statement this weekend in the Astros Foundation College Classic baseball tournament in Houston, Texas.
The Pokes entered the weekend with a .500 record on the year but by the end of the weekend the Cowboys showed why they should be in the elite college baseball draft program conversations.
The Cowboys opened up the weekend against the top team in baseball and they didn’t let that slow them down. Oklahoma State defeated a No. 1-ranked team for the first time in three years Saturday night at the Astros Foundation College Classic as the 16th-ranked Cowboys beat top-ranked Texas A&M, 4-0, at Daikin Park. The last time OSU bested a No. 1-ranked team was Feb. 20, 2022 against Vanderbilt; the Cowboys are 5-4 under Josh Holliday against teams ranked No. 1.
The trio of Harrison Bodendorf, Drew Blake and Sean Youngerman looked like a well oiled machine on the mound for the Cowboys. The group combined for the shutout win over Texas A&M. They combined to allowed just four hits while striking out 13.
On the offensive side of the diamond Garrett Shull and Drew Culbertson led the Cowboys with 2-for-4 nights at the plate, and Jayson Jones picked up an RBI.
Oklahoma State picked up its second win at the Astros Foundation College Classic with a 9-7 triumph over 15th-ranked Mississippi State Sunday.
Nolan Schubart went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and homered for the first time this season, and Brock Thompson drove in two runs to lead the Pokes. Hunter Watkins earned the win on the mound to improve to 2-0 as the right-hander worked five innings and allowed two runs on four hits. He struck out four and issued just one walk.
Up next, the Cowboys open a five-game homestand when they host Winthrop Tuesday for the first of two midweek games before welcoming Illinois State to O'Brate Stadium for a weekend set.
