Cowboys Stay Hot on Recruiting Road with 2027 SS Jacsen Tucker
The big names continue to roll through the doors of O'Brate Stadium as head coach Josh Holliday has pulled zero punches on the recruiting trail. The top recruits in the nation have orange in their eyes, and recently, the Pokes landed a commitment from one of the top shortstops in the nation.
Straight out of Oswego High School in Illinois, 2027 shortstop Jacsen Tucker has all the tools to be a problem at the next level. Tucker is currently the third-ranked player in the state and a top 100 national recruit. So, what was it that set Oklahoma State apart from the rest for Tucker?
"Ever since attending a prospect camp a year ago, it felt like home. I really connected with the coaching staff during the camp. The coaching staff’s experience really helped me make my decision. Coach Holliday and Coach Ginther had a development plan for my career at Oklahoma State that aligned with my goals when choosing a college to get me to the next level," said Tucker in a recent interview with OK State on SI.
There is one week in Stillwater that seems to have the power to win over any recruit, regardless of their sport. Homecoming week on the campus of Oklahoma State is spectacular, and Tucker made the decision to make that one of his visits.
"My official visit was homecoming weekend. I was able to experience the community coming together, which was special. I love every corner of the campus, the facilities are top-notch, they have everything you need to get you to the next level, and that's what I want," Tucker added.
Tucker is not only a top-notch defender, but he has the ability to hit with tremendous power at the plate. He is entering his junior season of high school baseball, and many believe that he could be playing in a major league ballpark in the coming years. Development has been a keyword in his vocabulary, and he has found the perfect college program to refine his skills.
"I see my game evolving under Coach Holliday and the coaching staff. They have a track record of developing players, which I feel will help improve my overall skill set. As a freshman, I’m looking to come in, be a good teammate, and work hard to compete to play as a freshman," Tucker added.
The future is extremely bright for not only Jacsen Tucker but the Oklahoma State Cowboy baseball program. Omaha is clearly in their sights, and this upcoming recruiting class could get them back to the glory land.