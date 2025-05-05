Does OSU's Josh Holliday Need Postseason Run to Save His Job?
Oklahoma State might need a miraculous run to keep its head coach around.
Over the past several seasons, OSU baseball has risen to become one of the premier programs in the entire country. With newly built O’Brate Stadium to host the Cowboys, OSU has consistently been able to host big games in the postseason in Stillwater.
However, winning those games on their home field has been a struggle for the Cowboys when the NCAA Tournament comes around. The Cowboys have never advanced past the Stillwater Regional in the O’Brate Stadium era, despite having some of the top teams from Josh Holliday’s reign.
Going into the 2025 postseason, OSU simply wants a seat at the table. After years of criticism for Holliday’s team not being able to get it done in the postseason, his team has been unable to do much of anything in the regular season this year.
Sitting at 22-21, OSU is on a four-game winning streak and is desperate to push the right buttons down the stretch. If OSU can continue to play well throughout the end of the regular season, it might just be able to salvage this season and make it back to the NCAA Tournament.
Given how the Cowboys have performed this season, a trip to the NCAA Tournament will almost certainly have to come through an automatic bid. While it seems like a long shot for the Cowboys to win the Big 12 Tournament, they managed to do so in 2024 and need to repeat that run this year.
OSU still has another six games against Baylor and Arizona State to try and improve its spot in the conference standings, but most of the damage has already been done. Considering how dire the situation is this season for the Cowboys, anything short of a Big 12 title and trip to the NCAA Tournament could result in the final blow to Holliday’s job security.
OSU entered this season as the favorites to win the Big 12, but its struggles early in the season carried over into Big 12 play, and the Cowboys have yet to fully recover. After sweeping UCF over the weekend, the Cowboys might be turning a corner at the right time, but it might still be too late to matter.