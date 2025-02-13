Five College Baseball Teams to Watch in 2025
The Oklahoma State Cowboys fell in the Stillwater Regional a season ago and the hopes are high for the Pokes entering the year. O-State is a preseason top 20 baseball team with a mixture of athletes who could make a run at the 2025 NCAA College World Series. Let's take a look at five college baseball programs that could make some noise this season.
Oklahoma State (42-19) Preseason No. 13
The Cowboys are the Big 12 favorites and they have the conference preseason player of the year in Nolan Schubart, who batted .370 with 23 homers. But seven players were lost to the draft, and it could take time for the Cowboys to find their rhythm. The biggest question is pitching. Gabe Davis, mostly a reliever for two years, and transfers Harrison Bodendorf (Hawaii) and Mario Pesca (St. John's) are competing for weekend spots.
Texas A&M (53-15) Preseason No. 1
Michael Earley was promoted from hitting coach to head coach shortly after Jim Schlossnagle bolted for Texas. Few first-year coaches inherit so much talent. The Aggies are the consensus No. 1 team in the preseason and SEC favorites. Potential No. 1 draft pick Jace LaViolette hit 29 homers with 78 RBIs and is the headliner of a lineup that returns most of the pieces from the national runner-up team. The ace is lefty Ryan Prager, a third-round draft pick who turned down a fat bonus from the Angels to return to school.
Arkansas (44-16) Preseason No. 4
Strong pitching and defense are hallmarks of Dave Van Horn's program. Finding more offense was the offseason priority. Transfers Rocco Peppi (Fresno State) and Brent Iredale (New Mexico JC) hit for power and Logan Maxwell was TCU's leading hitter. Gabe Gaeckle, last year's closer, and lefty transfers Zach Root (East Carolina) and Landon Beidelschies (Ohio State) are top candidates for the weekend rotation.
LSU (43-23) Preseason No. 2
The Tigers hope to avoid the ups and downs of a year ago when they struggled in SEC play but reached a regional final and won 10 of their last 13 games. Seven position players with starting experience are back, including Jared Jones (28 homers) and preseason All-America shortstop Michael Braswell III. Gavin Guidry, a bullpen stalwart for two years, is in line to become a starter and joined on the staff by a host of transfers.
Virginia (46-17) Preseason No. 5
The Cavaliers are a consensus top-five team and the ACC favorites, and no one would be surprised to see them in a third straight CWS. Henry Ford, Jacob Ference and Henry Godbout spark the offense. Evan Blanco returns as No. 1 starter, with Jay Woolfolk and Bryson Moore competing for weekend spots. Eric Becker is first in line to replace three-year starting shortstop Griff O’Ferrall. Two freshmen are budding stars, left-handed pitcher Tomas Valincius and outfielder James Nunnallee.
