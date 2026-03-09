Big 12 Tournament Could Help Cowboys Carry Momentum into Next Season

Oklahoma State is looking to make some noise in Kansas City, and it could help the long-term outlook of the program.

Over the next few days, OSU will be looking to pull off some upsets and climb its way through the Big 12 to earn the conference’s NCAA Tournament automatic bid. Of course, the chances of that happening are incredibly slim.

Sitting at No. 14 in the Big 12 standings, the Pokes will have to fight their way through five days of competition, with multiple games against national title contenders, to somehow earn the conference title. Still, the Cowboys have a path in front of them to achieve their goals.

Even if actually pulling off the unthinkable and reaching the NCAA Tournament turns out to be too much for OSU, it could still make the trip to Kansas City a great week for the future of the program. While several of the Pokes’ top players will be playing in their final college games over the next couple of weeks, and some others will likely be finding their way to a new program in the offseason, OSU is sure to still have some returning players next season alongside Steve Lutz.

Still in just the second year of the Lutz era in Stillwater, the Cowboys could put together a postseason performance that sparks some energy into the program ahead of the offseason. While this season at-large hasn’t gone according to plan, there’s still room for optimism under Lutz if he can lead his team to some wins in the Big 12 Tournament.

Most notably for the Pokes and their coach, getting some wins in Kansas City would be a sign of resilience. Not only will OSU be looking to go on a magical postseason run without one of its top players in Parsa Fallah, but it will also have to avenge losses from the regular season on that path.

It could also be a sign that OSU is getting more comfortable playing away from home. While winning road games in the Big 12 will be difficult in any season, finding a way to win some neutral-site matchups could be huge.

OSU has already proven it can beat some solid nonconference competition in neutral-site settings, so finding similar success against Big 12 foes in Kansas City could be a good sign for the Cowboys’ future under Lutz.

In any case, getting some wins in Kansas City would have a positive impact beyond this season in Stillwater.